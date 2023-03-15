McCollum closed Tuesday's 123-108 loss to the Lakers with 13 points (5-17 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and nine assists across 37 minutes.

McCollum saw his streak of 20-point performances end at three games and struggled massively from the field Tuesday, ending the game with more field-goal attempts than points scored. The veteran thrived in the assists department and recorded at least eight dimes for the third straight contest, but he needs to be more consistent with his shooting to maintain his fantasy value. He's averaged 21.0 points, 6.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game over his last 10 contests.