McCollum totaled 12 points (6-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one block over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 121-103 loss to the Kings.

McCollum couldn't get anything going on the offensive end Tuesday, although he certainly wasn't alone in that conversation. While many of his fellow starters were able to shoot efficiently, they all appeared passive against the high-flying Kings' defense. The Pelicans will line up against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, a game that they need to win to ensure they stay relevant in the postseason discussion.