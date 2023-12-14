McCollum contributed 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 142-122 win over the Wizards.

The veteran guard understandably hasn't had a ceiling game since returning in late November from a collapsed lung, but McCollum hasn't shown a lot of rust either, scoring at least 17 points in five of six games and averaging 18.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.3 boards, 2.7 threes and 1.5 steals a night while shooting 46.2 percent from the floor and 42.1 percent from beyond the arc. The Pelicans are still keeping an eye on his workload -- he's played fewer than 30 minutes in three of those six games -- but it may not be too much longer before McCollum's back in his usual form on a consistent basis.