McCollum closed Wednesday's 124-114 victory over Philadelphia with 20 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 28 minutes.

McCollum returned from a 12-game absence due to a cracked rib and collapsed right lung and promisingly was able to log 28 minutes. The veteran guard didn't seem to have gathered much rust during his time away, shooting respectably from deep and from the field overall and finishing second on the Pelicans in scoring. McCollum may be held to around 30 minutes for another game or two, but it appears that his injuries are behind him, so fantasy managers should feel confident moving forward expecting numbers around the 21.4 points, 5.6 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 triples and 1.6 steals he has averaged this season.