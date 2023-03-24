McCollum posted 20 points (8-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Thursday's 115-96 victory over Charlotte.

McCollum was far from his best Thursday, but he still notched his seventh game with at least 20 points across the Pelicans' first 11 March contests. During that stretch, the point guard is averaging 21.0 points, 6.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 0.7 steals in 35.6 minutes.