McCollum closed Friday's 124-112 victory over the Hornets with 21 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 32 minutes.

McCollum has scored 21 points in each of his first two games of the new season, logging 30-plus minutes in each contest. He's drained three and two triples to kick off the season, respectively, and he appears poised to pick up right where he left off from beyond the arc a season ago. McCollum averaged 7.5 attempts from three and 2.5 made threes a season ago.