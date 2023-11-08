The Pelicans announced Wednesday that imaging on McCollum's (chest) collapsed right lung revealed positive healing, but no timetable for return was given.

McCollum has already been ruled out for Wednesday's contest versus Minnesota, but it appears that the veteran guard may not be headed toward as lengthy of an absence as initially expected. With Jose Alvarado (ankle) out for multiple weeks, Kira Lewis, Dyson Daniels and Jordan Hawkins should continue to receive increased playing time. While there is no set timetable for McCollum to return, he will almost certainly have to log a few practices before seeing game action.