McCollum contributed 24 points (8-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 117-106 victory over Minnesota.

McCollum was impressive on both ends of the court Thursday and looked impressive against one of the best teams in the Western Conference. McCollum has settled to operate as New Orleans' third-best scoring option behind Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, but he seems to be trending in the right direction of late after reaching the 20-point mark in three of his last four appearances.