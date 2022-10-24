McCollum registered 28 points (12-25 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists and one steal across 41 minutes during Sunday's 122-121 overtime loss to the Jazz.

The passing numbers certainly stand out, but McCollum is not known for being a pass-first player and is not likely to put up those figures on a regular basis. Instead, McCollum led the Pelicans in scoring and had another impressive performance, as the former Blazers guard is enjoying a strong start to the 2022-23 campaign. Through three games, McCollum has scored at least 20 points in each outing and is averaging 23.3 points while shooting 48.3 percent from the field.