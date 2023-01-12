McCollum ended with 38 points (15-24 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 125-114 loss to Boston.

McCollum led the way for New Orleans in this one by scoring 18 of his 38 points from beyond the arc. He also helped out on the defensive end by collecting a block and a steal, which marks his second straight game with at least one of each. McCollum continues to pick up the slack with both Zion Williamson (hamstring) and Brandon Ingram (toe) sidelines, as he's averaging 30.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.0 blocks through five January appearances.