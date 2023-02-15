McCollum (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Lakers, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
McCollum is questionable to miss his second straight game due to a right ankle sprain. Jose Alvarado started in his place against the Thunder. If McCollum is ultimately ruled out, his next chance to suit up will be after the All-Star break on Feb. 23.
