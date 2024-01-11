McCollum is questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets due to a right ankle sprain.

McCollum has been inconsistent in recent appearances and has averaged 19.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 27.6 minutes per game over his last five outings. He hasn't missed a game in over a month, but it's unclear whether his ankle sprain will prevent him from suiting up Friday. If he's unavailable, Jose Alvarado and Dyson Daniels are candidates to see an uptick in playing time.