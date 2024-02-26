McCollum (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
McCollum sprained his ankle during Friday's loss to Miami and missed Saturday's loss to the Bulls, but he was a full participant in Monday's practice session. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up Tuesday, but he seems to be trending in the right direction.
