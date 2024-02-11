McCollum racked up eight points (2-14 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Saturday's 93-84 win over the Trail Blazers.

McCollum's shot was ice-cold in the low-scoring victory, as he connected on just two of his 14 shot attempts. Saturday's total represented McCollum's second-lowest scoring total of the season. The result was also the third time over 39 games that he's failed to record a double -digit total.