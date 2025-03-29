McCollum (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hornets.
McCollum will miss a third straight game for the Pelicans while nursing a contusion on his right foot. Jose Alvarado will likely get the starting nod, while Jordan Hawkins (back) and Elfrid Payton will pick up the slack off the bench in the backcourt.
