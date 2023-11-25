McCollum (chest) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Jazz.

McCollum will miss his 11th straight game Saturday due to a small. pneumothorax in his right lung. However, the veteran guard returned to practice Tuesday and is gearing up for a return, with Monday's rematch with Utah his next opportunity to do so. Jose Alvarado, Dyson Daniels, and Jordan Hawkins should continue to receive extended minutes in McCollum's absence.