McCollum will take Saturday's game against the Mavericks off for rest, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
McCollum has averaged 27.3 points, 6.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks across 37.0 minutes over the past three games, taking on extra minutes and usage while Brandon Ingram (toe) and Zion Williamson (hamstring) are sidelined. With the veteran getting the night off, more minutes should be in store for Dyson Daniels, Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham.
More News
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Goes for 28 points in defeat•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Scores 28 with six assists•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Drops franchise-high 11 triples•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Shines with 11 assists Friday•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Will play Friday•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Friday•