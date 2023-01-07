McCollum will take Saturday's game against the Mavericks off for rest, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

McCollum has averaged 27.3 points, 6.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks across 37.0 minutes over the past three games, taking on extra minutes and usage while Brandon Ingram (toe) and Zion Williamson (hamstring) are sidelined. With the veteran getting the night off, more minutes should be in store for Dyson Daniels, Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham.