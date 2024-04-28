McCollum produced 16 points (7-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt), five rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals across 35 minutes during Saturday's 106-85 loss to the Thunder in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

McCollum went just 7-of-22 from the field, summing up another rough night for the Pelicans. After falling behind early, New Orleans was never able to get back into the game, shooting just 38.1 percent from the floor as a team. McCollum needs to be better, although, at this stage, he might not have it in him. Game 4 will be on Monday when the Pelicans will look to restore some pride.