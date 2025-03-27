McCollum (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors.
McCollum missed Monday's loss to the 76ers for rest purposes, but now he'll miss a second straight game while dealing with a right foot contusion. The Pelicans will likely turn to Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins and Elfrid Payton to shoulder the load in the backcourt.
