McCollum (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors.

McCollum missed Monday's loss to the 76ers for rest purposes, but now he'll miss a second straight game while dealing with a right foot contusion. The Pelicans will likely turn to Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins and Elfrid Payton to shoulder the load in the backcourt.

