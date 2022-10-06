McCollum (ankle) will miss Friday's contest against the Pistons, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

This is likely just a precautionary measure, as McCollum played 15 minutes in Tuesday's matchup after earning a questionable tag due to the same lingering soreness in his right ankle earlier in the week. The Pelicans will likely advance with caution throughout the rest of the preseason but there should be no reason McCollum isn't a full go for their season opener on October 19th.