McCollum has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns due to a right ankle sprain.

The ankle sprain is a new injury for McCollum, who recorded 19 points (7-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes during Thursday's 124-116 win over the Suns. With the veteran combo guard sidelined for the second leg of the club's back-to-back set, Jose Alvarado and Jordan Hawkins are candidates for an increased role.