McCollum (conditioning) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Toronto, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

McCollum has cleared the league's COVID-19 protocols but will still be unavailable for a fourth consecutive game as he deals with conditioning issues. Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham should continue to see increased run Wednesday, while McCollum's next chance to play will be Friday against the Spurs.