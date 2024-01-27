McCollum recorded 12 points (4-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 107-83 loss to Oklahoma City.

McCollum wasn't particularly efficient from the field, and he was held below 15 points for the second time in his last five appearances. However, he was just one of four Pelicans to score in double figures as the team's offense struggled Friday. Despite some inconsistent scoring marks from McCollum recently, he's remained a well-rounded contributor for New Orleans.