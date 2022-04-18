McCollum finished Sunday's 110-99 loss to the Suns with 25 points (9-25 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 43 minutes.

McCollum's 25 points were a team high on a night when the Suns held the Pelicans to just 37.9 percent shooting as a team, including a 9-of-23 effort from beyond the arc. New Orleans should be able to get more out of Brandon Ingram (18 points, five turnovers in 39 minutes), but McCollum is the player with significantly more postseason experience, so look for him to continue shouldering a major offensive burden as long as New Orleans can manage to stay alive against the NBA's best team.