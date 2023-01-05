McCollum produced 28 points (10-21 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, six assists and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 119-108 win over Houston.

McCollum had a rough patch in November and early December, but he has been turning things around of late and the numbers back that up. He's reached the 20-point mark in four of his last five contests and is also on a run of 14 straight games with double-digit scoring figures. He's averaging 24.9 points per game in that span.