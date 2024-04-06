McCollum contributed 31 points (13-29 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block in 39 minutes during Friday's 111-109 loss to San Antonio.

McCollum recorded a second consecutive outing with 30 or more points, though he has reached that feat just seven times all season long, so he's not the dominant scoring threat he was during his Portland days. McCollum is ending the regular season on a strong note, and he seems more than ready to handle a more significant role on offense during an eventual postseason run in case Brandon Ingram (knee) doesn't return in time for the playoffs.