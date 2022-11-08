McCollum closed with nine points (3-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 129-122 loss to the Pacers.

McCollum had his worst performance of the season Monday, scoring a season-low nine points. While he was able to partially salvage his night with seven assists, fantasy managers are still taking a hit with this outing. He's enjoying a strong season overall, though, averaging 20.3 points, 6.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 35.7 minutes.