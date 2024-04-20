McCollum supplied seven points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 105-98 Play-In Game win over the Kings.
McCollum scored a total of only 16 points across the two Play-In contests, but the Pelicans were still able to press on to the playoffs.
