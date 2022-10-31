McCollum posted 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 112-91 victory over the Clippers.

Even though Zion Williamson grabbed all the headlines due to his near triple-double on his return to action, McCollum was the one who led the team in scoring while draining a season-high four treys. The former Blazers guard bounced back from a poor shooting display against the Suns when he scored 17 points while shooting 6-for-19, and now he's scored at least 20 points in four of his first six contests.