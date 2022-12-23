McCollum had 40 points (14-27 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal over 37 minutes during Thursday's 126-117 victory over San Antonio.
McCollum secured a season-high scoring mark while finishing one assist and two rebounds shy of a triple-double. McCollum, who has scored 30 or more points in two straight games, also tied a season-high mark from three in Thursday's victory.
