McCollum (rest) is not on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Jazz.
McCollum missed the second leg of the back-to-back set against the Suns on Friday due to rest-related reasons, but the veteran guard is set to return to the hardwood Friday. He's averaging a solid line of 21.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game since the beginning of February.
More News
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Resting Friday•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Scores 19 points in win•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Lights it up from deep in OT win•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Available to play•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable against Sacramento•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Out Monday for personal reasons•