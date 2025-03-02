Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

McCollum (rest) is not on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Jazz.

McCollum missed the second leg of the back-to-back set against the Suns on Friday due to rest-related reasons, but the veteran guard is set to return to the hardwood Friday. He's averaging a solid line of 21.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game since the beginning of February.

More News