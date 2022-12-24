McCollum contributed 17 points (5-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 128-125 overtime victory over the Thunder.

The Pelicans were without Zion Williamson (COVID-19) and Brandon Ingram (toe), so they had to lean heavily on McCollum as a playmaker, but the veteran guard delivered and played a big role in the win. McCollum had been struggling for a big chunk of the season but is turning things around of late, scoring in double digits in eight games in a row and averaging 25.5 points, 6.6 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest in that span.