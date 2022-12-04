McCollum notched seven points (3-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and six assists over 34 minutes during Sunday's 121-106 victory over the Nuggets.

McCollum struggled from the field for a second consecutive game, finishing with a single-digit scoring total for only the fifth time this season. The veteran missed four games at the end of November due to COVID-19 protocols and looks like he'll need a bit of a ramp-up period before he's back up to speed. Over the last two games, McCollum is a combined 5-of-22 from the field.