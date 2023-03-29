McCollum recorded 15 points (6-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt), one rebound and three assists in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 120-109 loss to the Warriors.

Although McCollum mustered three deep balls, he converted only 35.2 percent of his shots in the loss, and was also an ineffective floor general, collecting just three assists. McCollum is typically much more productive and the subpar performance shouldn't deter fantasy managers from utilizing him, especially as the Pelicans make their playoff push.