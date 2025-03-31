The Pelicans announced Monday that McCollum (foot) will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season.
McCollum has missed three straight games with a right foot contusion, and the Pelicans have decided to shut down the star guard for the rest of the campaign amid a losing season. With McCollum done for the year, Bruce Brown has a clear pathway to a starting role down the stretch. Over eight starts since landing in New Orleans, Brown has averaged 11.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 28.3 minutes.
More News
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Remains out for Sunday•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Out Friday with bruised foot•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Won't play Monday•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Drops 40 points in offensive outing•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Scores 15 points on 15 shots•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Struggles in blowout loss•