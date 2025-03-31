The Pelicans announced Monday that McCollum (foot) will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

McCollum has missed three straight games with a right foot contusion, and the Pelicans have decided to shut down the star guard for the rest of the campaign amid a losing season. With McCollum done for the year, Bruce Brown has a clear pathway to a starting role down the stretch. Over eight starts since landing in New Orleans, Brown has averaged 11.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 28.3 minutes.