McCollum provided 22 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Thursday's 112-105 win over the Jazz.

McCollum has not been the same dominant scoring threat he was during his Portland days, as the Pelicans' offense revolves around Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, but he can stand out from time to time. This was McCollum's ninth straight game with double-digit points, and he's having an excellent month of December with 20.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game across his last nine outings. He's also shooting 47.9 percent from deep in that span.