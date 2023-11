McCollum (lung/chest) will start Wednesday's game against the 76ers, but he will have a minutes restriction, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

It's unclear exactly what the limitations will be, but fantasy managers can probably expect McCollum to play 20-25 minutes during his return from a 12-game absence. McCollum's presence likely means fewer minutes for Dyson Daniels, Jose Alvarado and Jordan Hawkins.