McCollum registered 23 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Monday's 121-107 win over Minnesota.

McCollum led all Pelicans in threes made while finishing second on the team in scoring and as one of three players with 20 or more points in a winning effort. McCollum has scored at least 20 points in five games this season, connecting on three or more threes in six outings.