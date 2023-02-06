McCollum closed Sunday's 136-104 win over Sacramento with 24 points (9-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal across 23 minutes.

McCollum had a strong performance from three en route to a 20-point performance, also posting a team-high-tying assist total. McCollum has surpassed the 20-point mark in eight of his last 10 games.