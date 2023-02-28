McCollum produced 18 points (8-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes in Monday's 101-93 loss to the Magic.

McCollum has been held under 20 points in both of the Pelicans' last two contests, with his 2-for-17 showing from three-point range between those games contributing heavily to the substandard scoring performances. Though in most cases fantasy managers could chalk up the poor showings from downtown as outlier performances, McCollum acknowledged prior to Monday's game that he's continuing to play through a right thumb injury, per Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune. McCollum doesn't sound like he's at any immediate risk of missing games because of the injury, but it may take a bit for him to regain his usual shooting touch.