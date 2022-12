McCollum notched five points (2-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists over 32 minutes during Friday's 117-99 win over the Spurs.

After a four-game absence due to health and safety protocols, McCollum was extremely rusty. Despite returning to his typical workload, McCollum produced little to show for it. He's a bounce-back candidate with a high-profile matchup upcoming against Denver on Sunday.