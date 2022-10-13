McCollum (ankle) collected three points (1-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four assists, one rebound and one steal in 18 minutes during Wednesday's preseason loss to the Heat.
McCollum was a game-time call but ended up playing. He's rusty coming off the ankle injury, but he has one more warm-up opportunity Friday against the Hawks before the season really starts Wednesday against the Nets.
