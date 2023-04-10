McCollum closed with 23 points (9-24 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 113-108 loss to the Timberwolves.
McCollum saw a below-average shooting performance in Sunday's loss, but still finished second on the team in scoring while surpassing the 20-point mark. McCollum has scored 20 or more points with at least five rebounds in three straight games.
