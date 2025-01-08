McCollum finished with five points (1-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 104-97 loss to the Timberwolves.
McCollum had a nightmare showing Tuesday in what was a rare dud for the veteran. He'll be looking at heavy usage Wednesday against Portland, as the Pelicans will be without Zion Williamson (rest) and Trey Murphy (ankle). Plus, Dejounte Murray (elbow) is questionable to suit up.
More News
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Stays hot Sunday•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Erupts for career-high-tying 50•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Dominates from deep as top scorer•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Comes close to double-double•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Scores season-high 36 points•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Drops 19 points in loss•