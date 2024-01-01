McCollum produced 22 points (8-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt), five rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 129-109 win over the Lakers.

McCollum didn't have his best shooting effort, but he drained six threes and reached the 20-point mark for the second game in a row, something he hasn't done with the same consistency he did while he was playing for the Trail Blazers. McCollum has scored in double digits in 10 games in a row and is averaging 20.2 points per contest in that span, but he still plays a somewhat secondary role in an offense that's usually driven by Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.