McCollum produced 22 points (8-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt), five rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 129-109 win over the Lakers.
McCollum didn't have his best shooting effort, but he drained six threes and reached the 20-point mark for the second game in a row, something he hasn't done with the same consistency he did while he was playing for the Trail Blazers. McCollum has scored in double digits in 10 games in a row and is averaging 20.2 points per contest in that span, but he still plays a somewhat secondary role in an offense that's usually driven by Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.
More News
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Solid all-around effort•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Versatile contributor in victory•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Excellent shooting display•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Pops for 22 against Washington•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Strong from deep to boost offense•
-
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Boosts offense in return•