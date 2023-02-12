McCollum is listed as questionable for Monday's game in Oklahoma City with a right ankle sprain, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

McCollum may have tweaked the ankle during Friday's loss to the Cavaliers, so he'll presumably need to test it at Monday's morning shootaround before another update on his status is provided. If McCollum ends up sitting out, Jose Alvarado would make for an attractive streamer as the likely replacement in the starting lineup.