McCollum (thumb) finished with 21 points (7-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes in Tuesday's 122-113 loss to the Nuggets.

Back in action after a one-game absence due to a sprained thumb, McCollum settled back in as the Pelicans' co-leading scorer with Herbert Jones, though it came with poor shooting from the field. On a positive note, McCollum was perfect from the free-throw line, which is something fantasy managers shouldn't take for granted coming off a season in which he converted at a 68.2 percent rate on 2.7 attempts per game. He's shown some improvement in that regard in 2022-23, with his percentage now sitting at 79 on 3.1 attempts per game through 46 appearances on the season.