McCollum (ankle) participated fully in Tuesday's practice and head coach Willie Green indicated afterward that he has a good chance to play Wednesday, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

McCollum sat out the last two preseason contests due to an ankle issue that surfaced a week ago, but it appears he's nearly put the problem behind him. Assuming he can avoid a setback the rest of the preseason, McCollum is set to run the Pelicans' point again in 2022-23.