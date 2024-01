McCollum (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

McCollum, Zion Williamson (quad), Trey Murphy (ankle) and Brandon Ingram (Achilles) were all initally listed as questionable but have been upgraded to probable. McCollum has appeared in 17 straight games, averaging 19.1 points, 4.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks in 31.6 minutes during that stretch.