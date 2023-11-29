McCollum (lung) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

Earlier Wednesday, McCollum announced his intentions to return from a 12-game absence, so the Pelicans' decision to upgrade him from questionable to probable doesn't come as a major surprise. According to Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune, McCollum will play again Friday versus the Spurs if all goes well Wednesday, though he won't be available for Saturday's game in Chicago since he's still facing some restrictions with air travel while he works his way back from a small pneumothorax in his right lung. However, McCollum does plan to make the trip to Sacramento to play against the Kings on Dec. 4.